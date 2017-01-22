Fort Wayne women’s basketball falls to Oral Roberts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Rachel Rinehart scored a season-high 21 points and had six steals, but it was not enough as the Fort Wayne women’s basketball team dropped its Summit League contest to Oral Roberts 75-59.

Rinehart led the Mastodons with a game-high 21 points and her six steals tied a career-high. She is the first Mastodon to record six steals since she also accomplished the feat against Milwaukee on Dec. 28, 2015.

De’Jour Young finished with 16 points. Selena Lozada earned a career- and game-high nine rebounds to go along with eight points. Zaria Atkins led Fort Wayne with a game-high four assists.

The ‘Dons opened the game with the first two baskets, but the Golden Eagles countered with an 11-4 run, including six straight to lead 11-8. Fort Wayne closed the gap to one, but another ORU run (13-4) put them in front by 10, 27-17, at the end of the first quarter. The two sides traded baskets throughout the second quarter before Anna Lappenküper scored a layup as time expired, but the Mastodons still trailed 37-32. Oral Roberts used an 8-0 run to end the third quarter to push its lead back to double-digits for good.

On the day, the ‘Dons shot 26-for-60 (41.7%) from the field, 1-for-10 (10%) on three-point attempts and were 8-for-9 (88.9%) at the charity stripe.

Fort Wayne continues its home stand when it hosts Omaha at 5 p. m. on Wednesday, January 25.