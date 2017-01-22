Fort Wayne loses third straight at South Dakota State

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Fort Wayne men’s hoops dropped a road contest at South Dakota State 77-67 on Saturday (Jan. 21) afternoon at Frost Arena.

Fort Wayne erased a 10-point first half deficit by the 17:42 mark of the second half. A big key was a 3-pointer at the top of the arc by John Konchar to close the first half. The ‘Dons took a lead as large as five at 46-41 with 14:18 left in the game. But the Mastodons saw their final lead of the game come with just over 10 minutes left. The Jackrabbits went on an 11-0 run midway through the period to take the lead for good. Mike Daum had three consecutive treys in the run. Fort Wayne would cut the deficit to five points with 5:52 left, but could get no closer.

Daum made 10-of-15 3-pointers on the day to finish with 42 points. He was 6-of-9 in the second half from long range.

South Dakota State made 17-of-36 attempts from long range, scoring only eight baskets inside the arc.

Bryson Scott had 21 points for the ‘Dons. Konchar earned a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds. Xzavier Taylor pitched in 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

South Dakota State improves to 9-13 (2-5 Summit League). Fort Wayne falls to 14-7 (3-4 Summit League). The ‘Dons return home on Wednesday (Jan. 25) at 7:30 p.m. against IUPUI. It is a White Out and all fans are encouraged to wear white.