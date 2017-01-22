Cultural foundation celebrates 75th anniversary with weekly giveaways

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – The Honeywell Foundation, a public charity in Wabash set up to provide social, artistic, recreational and cultural opportunities to everyone is celebrating their 75th anniversary. In honor of the anniversary, and say thank you to their supports they are presenting “75 Days of Gratitude.”

Each week Honeywell will highlight an important aspect of the foundation each week and associate it with a giveaway.

PR and Marketing Manager of Honeywell, Hayley Beachumb stopped by FirstNews Sunday to discuss the giveaway and also the other events at the foundation.

For more information on the Honeywell Foundation, visit their website.