Birthday wish: Woman visiting Indiana recovers stolen car

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A Louisiana woman on a birthday trip to Indiana has recovered her car, four days after it was stolen from her sister’s driveway.

Christinna Cerigny tells The Elkhart Truth (http://bit.ly/2jLbYPF ) that her Scion coupe still had gas and was found “in one piece.” Her credit cards were also still in the car, although she’s missing a lot of money.

Cerigny says she figured she had to warm up her car in cold weather last Sunday. It was stolen when she went back into her sister’s house.

Elkhart police Sgt. Chris Snyder says the Scion was found Thursday, less than a mile away.

___

Information from: The Elkhart Truth, http://www.elkharttruth.com