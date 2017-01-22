1/21 High School Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 4A No. 2 Homestead’s seniors went out with a bang on senior night taking down 3A No. 3 Heritage Christian 86-62.

The dynamic duo of Karissa McLaughlin and Madisen Parker filled up the scoreboard for the Spartans. McLaughlin scored 27 points while Parker added 24. Heritage Christian was without Notre Dame commit Kaitlyn Gilbert who sat out with an ACL sprain.

Elsewhere in girls basketball Northrop defeated Blackhawk Christian 71-37. Breanna Douglas led the way with 17 points followed up Arielle Thatcher with 16.

New Haven improved to 4-0 in the Northeast 8 with a 67-52 win over Norwell. The Bulldogs are now tied with Huntington North for first place in the NE8 while Norwell falls into second place with a 3-1 conference record.

Horizon Christian defeated Chap (MI) 64-58 in the Fort Wayne Guard Invitiational Championship. Sydney Curry led the Jaguars with 24 points and 16 rebounds.

Here are other scores from around the area:

Boy Basketball:

Clinton Christian 51, Tippecanoe Valley 43

Columbia City 54, DeKalb 47

Fort Wayne Smith Academy 63, Hammond Science and Tech 50

Huntington North 53, Bellmont 36

Jay Co. 58, Southern Wells 47

Leo 60, E. Noble 52

Merrillville 59, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 49

Hudson WRA, Ohio 55, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 43

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bluffton 50, Heritage 46

Ft. Wayne Concordia 49, Huntington North 35

Jay Co. 56, Southern Wells 22

S. Adams 43, Woodlan 38

Tippecanoe Valley 77, Southwood 28

Warsaw 71, Concord 37

Wawasee 48, Plymouth 31

Whitko 57, Northfield 48

Ft. Wayne Canterbury 45, Culver Academy 44