Women’s marches in Allen and Steuben County protest Trump

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Men and women are marching through the streets in Angola and Fort Wayne, joining more than 600 similar marches worldwide held simultaneously with the Women’s March in Washington D.C. Saturday.

Protesters started at 10 a.m. in Angola and will start in Fort Wayne at 3 p.m. to send a message to the new president and all politicians about women’s rights, according to a press release from the event.

The grassroots group Coffee and Catharsis, along with Women in Black, a nationwide network for women’s rights, both organized the event to show solidarity against Donald Trump and his rhetoric. The message of the rally is that it doesn’t matter what party you belong to, no one should stand for racism, hate or discrimination.

For more information, visit Women in Black.

If you want to participate, contact Lillian Stoner through Facebook at http://facebook.com/lillian.stoner1. Contact Lou Ann Homan for more information on Steuben Residents joining the Ft. Wayne march at 260-312-7225.

