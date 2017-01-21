Trump wraps up ceremony, turns to governing

WASHINGTON (AP) — As President Donald Trump wrapped up the ceremony of his inauguration and shifted to governing, he has signaled he intends to move quickly to make a clean break from the Obama administration.

Trump spent his first night in the White House and is slated to start his first full day in office at a national prayer service Saturday morning. The traditional gathering is the last piece of the transition ritual for the new president before he is clear to get to work.

Trump took his first steps in that direction on Friday. Before attending his inaugural balls, he signed an executive order aimed at undermining former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law.

He also cleared the way for members of his national security team to take their places.