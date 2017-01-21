Trucker loses trailer of 38,000 pounds of marbles on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A trucker has lost his marbles in the Indianapolis area.

State police tell TV station WXIN that a truck carrying 38,000 pounds of marbles lost its trailer Saturday on southbound Interstate 465, near Pendleton Pike. The marbles were on the shoulder and in the median.

There were no injuries, but a lane of traffic in that area will be affected by the cleanup during much of the day.

#Breaking A truck driver has lost his marbles… Literally, 38,000 pounds of them on I-465 SB at the 41mm No 🤕, 👀 for 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/XWHa6Wk8VE — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) January 21, 2017

