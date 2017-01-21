Thousands attend annual March for Life event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Around 2,000 people attended the 43rd annual March of Life event in downtown Fort Wayne Saturday.

The Allen County Right to Life organizes the yearly event. It’s a peaceful protest of the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion in the United States.

Peter Heck, a speaker, author, and educator from Kokomo, was the keynote speaker. U.S. Representative Jim Banks (R-3rd) also spoke to the crowd inside the USF Performing Arts Center.

The rally started at the performing arts center and moved through downtown before ending at the federal building on South Harrison Street.

“We protest the legalization of abortion because we know abortion is an injustice to women and an injustice to the pre-born,” said Abigail Eschelbach, Allen County Right to Life Operations and Media Director. “More than four decades of state-sanctioned abortion has produced broken families, scarred women and millions of dead children. At the Fort Wayne March for Life more than 1,000 pro-life citizens will band together to remember abortion’s victims and to call for an end to abortion.”

A report by the Guttmacher Institute said the U.S. abortion rate is at its lowest since the Roe v. Wade decision. The abortion rate peaked in 1980 and 1981 at 29.3 abortions per 1,000 women. The research group said in 2014 abortions dropped to 14.6 per 1,000 women (ages 15-44).

