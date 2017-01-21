Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Bloomfield man

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WANE) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Department has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Bloomfield man.

According to state police, 87-year-old Richard Griesemer was last seen Saturday afternoon around 12:30 p.m. in Bloomfield.

Bloomfield is approximately 86 miles south of Indianapolis.

Police described Griesemer as 5-feet, 4-inches tall, 175 pounds, with short white hair and blue eyes.

Police believe Griesemer is in danger. He may be disoriented and in need of medical assistance.

Griesemer was last known to be wearing a purple or blue sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Green County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 384-4411 option 1 or call your local law enforcement agency.