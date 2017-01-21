Southwest-side business damaged by fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local business suffered damage after smoke and flames ripped through a building Saturday afternoon.

A building fire alarm at The DeHayes Group Insurance, 5150 West Jefferson Boulevard, alerted firefighters around 3 p.m.

Fire officials said fire was found in the attic. It took crews 16 minutes to get the flames out but officials said they were able to contain the fire to the attic.

A second alarm was dispatched as a precaution, according to fire officials.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.