Six airmen welcomed home by friends and family

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Six Airmen were welcomed home by friends and family Friday night.

The airmen flew into Fort Wayne International Airport.

One of the men flew all the way from Turkey, where he was deployed for three and a half months.

His wife and other service members were on hand to greet him.

“It’s the best feeling you’ll ever have,” Master Sgt. John Hovarter said. “After being over there and seeing how things are and seeing how different life can be… coming home, there’s nothing better than that.”

The Patriot Guard also greet the airman with American flags on hand.