INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – According to multiple reports the Colts have parted ways with General Manager Ryan Grigson.

Grigson has been the team’s general manger since 2012. He was named Executive of the Year his first season in Indianapolis. More recently he has been the target of criticism from Colts fans disappointed with back to back 9-9 seasons and missing the playoffs for two years in a row.

Jim Irsay is scheduled to meet with the media at 5:30PM on Saturday.