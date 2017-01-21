Outdoor show returns to Coliseum to showcase active lifestyles

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum will host the annual outdoor show, showcasing all things outdoors and promoting active lifestyles.

The Outdoor Lake and Cabin Show will feature outdoor gear, tackle, apparel, guns, fishing trips, kayaks, biking, camping, water sports, and seminars with demos by the pros. Hands-on activities include archery, air rifle ranges, live fishing, zip lines, canoe rides, obstacle courses, rock climbing, and fly fishing all throughout the 130,000 square foot show floor, according to the Outdoor Sports Lake and Cabin Show website.

The show premiered at the Coliseum in 1953 and has returned every year since. For the first time ever, guests will be invited to tour the Hunstman Tiny House and a Yurt, according to the website.

The dates and times for the show are listed below:

Friday, January 27 – 12 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, January 28 – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, January 29 – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, and to find out how to buy tickets, visit the website.