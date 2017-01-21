IPFW students watch, reflect on Trump inauguration

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Students at IPFW gathered at Helmke Library to watch the ceremony and talk about the Trump presidency.

A panel of IPFW’s political experts led a discussion Friday morning before the inauguration. They talked about Donanld Trump’s campaign and presidency.

Students of several ages and backgrounds then watched and analyzed Trump’s speech. NewsChannel 15’s Chris Darby watched with them and asked for their thoughts on the day and the years ahead.

The students were critical of the new president, but said unity is important.

“I think one of the most important things we can do is give Trump a chance. I think the time for fear and cowering is over,” Nathan Brophy said. “I think from the standpoint of the Democratic party, we hear ‘what is Trump going to do, he hasn’t mentioned much about this, or explained much about that.'”

“I’m not a Trump supporter, and I understand people being upset, but I feel like we should acknowledge we’re in this right now and we need to unite, whether it be to oppose, to challenge views, you have to come together and work for a common cause no matter what it may be, other wise you’re never going to lead anywhere,” Amara Scheitlin added.