Grab coffee with a cop Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Officers from several law enforcement departments will gather around cups of coffee Saturday morning with the hopes of meeting members of the community.

Anyone is invited to the next event in the program, which is part of a national initiative.

People are encouraged to visit McDonald’s on Bluffton Road, in Waynedale between 9 and 11 Saturday morning.

While there, people can talk with the people who protect and serve.

Representatives from the Indiana State Police, Fort Wayne Police, Allen County Sheriff, Indiana Conservation and Indiana State Excise departments are expected to be there.