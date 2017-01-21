Event aims to create space for black men to be open

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne UNITED program hosted an event Saturday that aimed to create a safe place for black men to share their thoughts and concerns on a variety of topics. The session focused on relationships between law enforcement and residents.

The event, entitled L.I.V.E. (Listening to input and voices through engagement) was held at The Summit.

The Fort Wayne UNITED program is a mayoral initiative designed to enhance opportunities, advance youth advocacy, and help ensure the safety of all residents with a focus on black men and boys. The program places two national efforts, Cities United and My Brother’s Keeper, into one program to make a meaningful difference with an emphasis on listening, input, letting voices be heard, and engagement, according to a press release from Fort Wayne UNITED.

For more information about the program, visit Fort Wayne UNITED.