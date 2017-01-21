1/20 Highlight Zone – North Side rallies to top Homestead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 4A no. 4 North Side rallied from 11 points down in the fourth quarter to beat 4A no. 13 Homestead in front of a sold-out crowd 62-60 in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

Keion Brooks Jr. led the Legends with 29 points as the Legends improve to 16-1 overall and 4-1 in SAC action. North Side has now won 10 games in a row. Brandon Durnell tallied 16 points and eight rebounds as the Spartans falls to 3-2 in SAC play and 11-4 overall.

Snider stayed alone atop the SAC standings with an 83-48 win at Concordia. Malik Williams scored 36 points to lead the Panthers who are now 5-0 in SAC play and 8-5 overall.

Bishop Luers earned a come-from-behind win at Bishop Dwenger to improve to 4-1 in SAC action. Anton Berry led the Knights with 21 points while Ray Walker Jr. had 13 and J.J. Foster Jr. tallied 11. Dwenger was paced by Campbell Donovan with 18 points and Conlan Martin with 15 as the Saints fall to 1-4 in SAC play.

Anthony Martin netted 26 points to lead Carroll to a 87-69 win as the Chargers improve to 4-1 in the SAC. Jacob Redding added 19 points, Dillon Redding 16, and Riley Perlich 11 for the Chargers. Trejean Didier led the Archers with 27 while Mikale Stevenson added 22 while Courtney Shorter netted 12.

Northrop got a game-high 34 points from Richard Robertson to defeated SAC foe Wayne 53-47 at Mark Schoeff Gymnasium. Craig Young led Wayne with 14 points while Darian Causey added 10.

Out in Turtle Town Churubusco knocked off an Angola team that won the NECC Tournament title last week, as the Eagles edged the Hornets 63-59. Busco improves to 4-1 in NECC action while Angola falls to 4-2 in conference.

1A no. 6 Blackhawk Christian held off a solid Lakewood Park Christian squad on Friday 75-68. Jalan Mull led the Bruins with 27 points while Frank Davidson added 15. Lucas Kroft had 13 and Kole Barkhaus added 11 for the Braves. Keegan Fetters led the Panthers with 26 points and 10 rebounds.

In SAC girls action Homestead clinched its second straight SAC title with a 100-17 victory over North Side. Karissa McLaughlin broke her own school record with 40 points. The University of Florida recruit also set another school record with 12 three pointers.

At Concordia the Cadets locked up a second-place finish in the SAC with a 46-41 win over Snider. Sylare Starks led the Cadets with 19 points while Shania Kelly added 13 and Carissa Garcia scored 12. Snider was led by Kyla Covington with 15 points and Daleshia Davis with 10.

At Charger Fieldhouse Kelli Damman racked up 22 points as Carroll edged visiting South Side 63-57. Becca Villanueva added 13 points for the Chargers. Taniece Chapman led the Archers with 15 points while Mikeba Jones and Jaci Jones each scored 10.

Ellen Ross racked up 24 points and 12 rebounds as Bishop Dwenger beat rival Bishop Luers 64-56. Olivia Sterba added 13 for Dwenger while Jayda Smith scored 11.

At Northrop the host Bruins got 20 points from Arielle Thatcher as they rolled 73-15 over Wayne. Morgan Hughes added 18 and Niomi Dube 13 for the Bruins.

In a key Northeast 8 contest Bellmont topped Huntington North 48-35. The Squaws are now tied with Norwell atop the NE8 standings with a 5-1 record. Kenzie McMahon paced the Squaws with 24 points.

Sophia Pierce scored 15 points as Leo bested NE8 rival East Noble 40-29. Lanie Allen led East Noble with 10 points. Leo’s Brooke Smith tallied 5 points and 11 rebounds in the win.

The Angola girls beat Churubusco 52-28 to improve to 10-0 in NECC play. The victory earns Angola at least a share of the conference title.

Blackhawk Christian defeated Lakewood Park 41-38.