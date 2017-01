(Fort Wayne, IN) – A pick up truck and a school bus were involved in an accident about 6:45 this morning at E. Washington and Clay. Dispatch confirmed there were students on the bus at the time but none were injured. The driver of the bus and the truck were both hurt and are being treated for non life threatening injuries. Washington was shut down to traffic and it is causing back ups in the area.

NewsChannel 15 will continue to follow this and bring you any developing details.