Richmond man arrested after allegedly selling fake coins

RICHMOND, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Excise Police arrested a Richmond man on four felony charges after allegedly selling fake coins to two other men.

Dennis Heavilon, 65, was arrested on charges of corrupt business influence, counterfeiting, forgery, and theft in the area of 6th and South A streets in Richmond, according to a press release from Indiana Excise Police.

Heavilon allegedly sold fake one ounce .999 silver Native American/Buffalo head coins to two other men who buy and sell silver regularly. In total, the victims said they lost about $9,000 each. The two victims reported that they confronted Heavilon separately and returned the counterfeit coins after acid testing proved most of what they purchased was not real, the press release said.

After Heavilon failed to make reimbursement and stopped contact, one of the victims filed a complaint with the Union County Prosecutor’s Office where is was then turned over to the Excise Police. The second reported victim was discovered during the course of the investigation, the press release said.

Heavilon was booked into Union County jail and the investigation has been turned over the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.