Retired Evansville man wins $50,000 in Powerball lottery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – A retired Evansville man won $50,000 from one of the few Powerball tickets he bought for a January 7 drawing, the Hoosier Lottery announced Friday.

The day after the drawing, Keith Parker checked his numbers and asked his wife Carolyn to double check.

“I said, ‘Leave me alone, I’m watching TV,'” Carolyn said, laughing, according to the press release.

When Keith told her he won $50,000, she paused the TV.

Parker’s wife, son and daughter-in-law drove to Hoosier Lottery headquarters in Indianapolis with him from Evansville to claim the prize.

Parker, a retired sheet metal worker, plays Powerball a few times per month and plans to use the money for savings and to help with some health insurance costs. He also has some fun splurges in mind, including a new depth finder for his boat and a vacation, the press release said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Drone’s Convenience gas station in Evansville.