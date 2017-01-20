Police searching for driver of car who gave slain woman a ride

By Published: Updated:
A photo taken of the car that picked up 30-year-old Stephania Bartlett nearly 12 hours before she was found shot to death.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police working the homicide case of 30-year-old Stephania Bartlett are seeking the public’s assistance to locate the driver of a vehicle who gave Bartlett a ride nearly 12 hours before she was found shot to death in an alley.

Police released photos which indicate the driver picked Bartlett up in a silver vehicle from the 2400 block of E. State Boulevard near Carew Street at approximately 9:50 a.m. on the morning of Wednesday, January 11.

Stephania Bartlett pictured with her husband Jeff on their wedding day in March 2011.
Bartlett was found dead later in evening, at 9:19 p.m. in an alley just north of downtown in 2100 block of Sherman Boulevard. Bartlett was a U.S. Army veteran and described by her husband as a great mother and soldier.

If you are the driver of this car or you know who is, Fort Wayne police ask that you contact Detective Robin Pfeiffer at 260-427-2270 or call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP (7867).

