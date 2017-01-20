Police investigate armed bank robbery on Lima Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Just before 8 a.m. an armed robbery was reported at the Fifth Third Bank branch located at 6026 Lima Road in Fort Wayne which is adjacent to the Ludwig Park subdivision.

Fort Wayne police are on the scene with a K-9 to track the robbers. There are no reports of injuries and the FBI has shown up to help with the investigation.

Initial reports indicate two men wearing ski masks went into the bank at around 7:55 a.m.and demanded cash before fleeing the bank. An employee reported seeing a dark blue 4-door sedan in the parking lot, but it’s not yet known if the car was somehow used in the robbery.

NewsChannel 15 has learned this same branch was robbed in September of 2016.