Person taken to hospital after vehicle flips over in crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A person was taken to the hospital after their car flipped over in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Stellhorn and Reed roads Friday evening. The person was initially pinned inside their vehicle.

According to a NewsChannel 15 photographer on the scene, the crash between the passenger car and a van was caused by a medical emergency.

The driver of the car was reported stable at the hospital, and not critically injured. The driver of the van suffered no injuries.

The area has been re-opened to traffic.