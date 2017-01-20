O.G. Anunoby to undergo season-ending surgery

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – IU sophomore O.G. Anunoby will miss the rest of the season as he undergoes surgery to repair his right knee.

Tom Crean released this statement on Friday afternoon:

It has been determined that O.G. Anunoby will undergo surgery on his right knee and will miss the remained of the season. He is expected to make a complete recovery. For a young man, O.G. has a very strong faith and a courageous spirit. We are going to do everything as a basketball family to help him recover and rehabilitate from this unfortunate situation. – Tom Crean

The 6’8. 235 pound forward hurt his knee at the end of the first half during Wednesday’s game at Penn State. His leg buckled under him as he went up for a rebound.

O.G. was averaging 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds this season and is tied for 10th in the Big Ten with 1.3 steals per game and has been one of the Hoosiers’ top defenders.