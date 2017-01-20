NCAA President to speak at next Omnibus

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – The next IPFW Omnibus Lecture will feature National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) President and CEO Mark Emmert on February 7. He will talk about “College Sports as a Pathway to Opportunity.” This lecture will begin at 7:00 p.m., a little earlier than the usual time. It will be held in the IPFW Rhinehart Music Center. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m.

Free tickets will be available starting on January 23. Tickets may be picked up in person at the Gates Athletic Center Box Office on weekdays from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., or may be reserved online. Online tickets have a $1 processing fee per ticket. On the day of the lecture any unclaimed tickets may be obtained one hour prior to the lecture in the Rhinehart Music Center. Free parking is available in Garage #3 on the IPFW Campus.

In April, IPFW will present Dr. Bennet Omalu as a part of the series. Dr. Omalu’s life was chronicled in the film Concussion. Tickets for the April lecture will be available beginning on March 20. For more information about the IPFW Omnibus Lecture Series, visit the website or call 260-481-6555.