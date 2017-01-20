Man arrested in Fort Wayne for accepting cocaine delivery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An Ohio man was arrested in Fort Wayne for accepting a delivery of around 17 kilograms of cocaine.

The United States Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana, David Capp announced Friday evening that Uryan Frymire, 37, of Ohio was charged with possession with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine.

According to court documents, there was a traffic stop conducted in Texas on January 17 of a semi-tractor where 62 packages or approximately 70 kilograms of cocaine were found. The driver of the semi-tractor said he was destined for Fort Wayne and Chicago to deliver the cocaine, according to a press release from David Capp.

The driver agreed to deliver around 17 kilograms of cocaine to Fort Wayne. On January 19, the driver made a controlled delivery to Frymire who was arrested by Homeland Security agents, the press release said.

The investigation was conducted by the United States Homeland Security Investigations with the assistance of the Allen County Sherrif’s Department, Greenville Indiana Police Department, and Indiana State Police.