FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Citizens Square and Allen County SPCA brought cat-petting back to City Hall to showcase adoptable cats.

On Friday afternoon, the Allen County SPCA showcased adoptable kittens at the downtown location as a new way to introduce the community to available felines.

The event brings adoptable felines, mostly kittens, to Citizens Square on the third Friday of every month.

For more information about adoptable cats visit the Allen County SPCA.