Kids learn about Inauguration Day at Vice Presidential Learning Center

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Changes will be made at the Quayle Vice Presidential Learning Center in Huntington. It puts on a program called “Indiana’s Five”, but now it’s “Indiana’s Six.”

Before any changes are made, a group of students came in to the Center to hear its first program on Inauguration Days.

Since the learning center opened in 1993 it’s seen six, now seven, Inauguration Days. But Friday was the first time the Center put together an Inauguration program for kids.

“We normally have an audience for school kids, that’s our main audience, so we do a lot of different programs and this is a brand new one,” Executive Director Daniel Johns said.

A local teacher called Johns and asked if he could put together the program. In it, two fifth graders were sworn in as President and Vice President.

“It was really cool to learn about the vice presidents and real presidents and how they get elected,” Fifth grader Osiris Langley said.

Some things will have to change at the Center. Each VP from Indiana is marked with a sign that says “Indiana’s Five.” That number went up by one Friday.

“I have to change a whole school program from Indiana’s Five to Indiana’s Six,” Johns said. “I have to change signage from our Indiana’s Five logo and come up with a new one for Indiana’s Six. So there’s still work ahead.”

Above all, Johns wanted the kids to know this isn’t just a day when the president takes the oath of office. It’s more.

“It’s the peaceful transition of power from the outgoing president to the incoming president,” Johns said. “It’s something unique to the United States that began with the constitution.”

Johns doesn’t have a timeline on when new signs will be up. However, there is already an exhibit on Pence up at the Center.