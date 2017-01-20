Indianapolis rally counters Trump-Pence inauguration

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — As President Donald Trump delivered his inaugural address, a downtown Indianapolis rally was celebrating inclusion.

A couple hundred people attended the Belong Indy rally on Monument Circle. Speakers from a variety of groups declared Friday afternoon that everyone belongs, no matter their identity.

Many people gathered say their presence was a reaction to Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Hannah Chen said she felt like “standing up to bullies,” while Aaron Black wanted to send Trump a message that America is an “inclusive country.”

Rally speakers say attention should be focused on immigration, the environment, women’s rights and race issues during Trump’s tenure. They stressed not giving up and the importance of making differing opinions and voices heard.