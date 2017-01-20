Indiana lawmaker proposes bill to help pets

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A state lawmaker has proposed a bill that would grant victims of domestic violence possession of their pets.

The Evansville Courier and Press (http://bit.ly/2jVFcsx ) reports animal advocates and domestic violence organizations spoke in favor of the bill during the committee hearing Wednesday.

The bill proposed by Republican State Sen. Vaneta Becker would also order police officers to recover pets for victims after an incident.

According to the Beacon of Hope Crisis Center, up to 40 percent of victims say they stayed in an abusive relationship out of fear for their pet’s safety. Other studies, the publication says, showed higher numbers.

Since her initial session in the Indiana House, Becker has worked on statutes concerning domestic violence.

