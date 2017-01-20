Free Friday: Weekend activities that won’t break the bank

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Would you like to make the most of your weekend without opening your wallet?
Every Friday, NewsChannel 15 will show you how, with a new segment called Free Friday. Airing on First News on Friday morning, Free Friday will detail all the free events in the area during the upcoming weekend.
Take a look at these free activities going on this weekend:
Books, Wine and Dogs Grand Opening
-101 E Center, Warsaw, Indiana 46580
-January 21st, 10 am – 7 pm
New Hope Church Decatur, Indiana
1098 W 500 N, Decatur 46733
-January 20th, 7 pm
-all ages
“Free Hot Cocoa Friday”
600 Lindenwood Avenue
-January 20th, 2 – 4 pm
“Lay of the Land” Conversation and Brunch
Tom & Jane Dustin Nature Preserve, ACRES Land Trust Office
-1802 Chapman Road, Huntertown
-January 21st, 10 am – 12 pm