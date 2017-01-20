Fort Wayne UNITED group goes through police training

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A group of young men got to experience what it’s like to be a police officer firsthand during a training exercise with the Fort Wayne Police Department.

The group of more than 20 men are with Fort Wayne UNITED, a city-lead initiative aimed at empowering young black men. South Side High School student Dennis Johnson Jr. went through a traffic stop scenario.

“My heart was racing,” Johnson Jr. said. “People said I was stuttering. I didn’t even know what I was saying. It really gave me an eye opener about how cops, or officers, view us.”

University of St. Francis student Marlon McDowell hopes to wear the badge one day.

“It definitely made me respect the profession a lot more because these guys are out there every day not knowing if they are going to go home to just serve and protect us,” McDowell said. “That means a lot to me.”

Academy Staff Instructor Juan Barrientes said it’s crucial for police to work with groups like this.

“We can’t do it by ourselves and that is just the reality that the police agencies across the nation must face. If they want to make a dent they have to be able to create those solid partnerships with the community. That goes hand-in-hand with doing training opportunities like this and showing those folks there is another side to policing that very few people get to see,” Barrientes said.

After everything, McDowell said the eye-opening experience only makes him want to be a police officer more.

“I still want to be a police officer. These guys are great,” McDowell said. “They do everything in their power to protect us and I love them all.”

It’s an experience Johnson Jr. plans on sharing.

“I’m actually going to talk to a lot of people from our community so they can view what cops think and what they do, because cops aren’t bad people they are just trying to do the best for us,” Johnson Jr. said.

