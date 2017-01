FARGO, S.D. (WANE) – Mo Evans 28 points were not enough as the Mastodons fell to the North Dakota State Bison 89-83 in Fargo, South Dakota.

Bryson Scott (18) and Kason Harrell (16) also reached double digits but it was not enough to match NDSU’s Paul Miller who scored a career-high 33 points.

This loss extends Fort Wayne’s Fargo-losing streak to seven games. The Dons haven’t beaten NDSU at their house since 2011.

The Dons wrap up their road trip Saturday taking on South Dakota State.