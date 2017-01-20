Dozens in Goshen pray for unity, hope as Trump is sworn in

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — Dozens of people converged on a northern Indiana courthouse to pray for the nation and its leadership as Donald Trump was being sworn in as president.

Speakers at Friday’s noontime gathering outside the Elkhart County Courthouse in Goshen offered songs and prayers for hope and national unity.

Goshen College administrator Richard Aguirre was one of the speakers. He says Friday’s event in the city about 25 miles southeast of South Bend wasn’t an “anti-Donald Trump rally.” He says the goal was “to pray for our leaders and our country, express hope for the future” and toast tolerance, diversity, equality and unity.

The gathering was hosted by the Elkhart County HOPE Network, a group of businesses, churches, educators, nonprofits and individuals who aid immigrants, refugees and other vulnerable people.