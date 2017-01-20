‘Dance Moms’ star to be sentenced in fraud case

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2015, file photo, Abigale Lee Miller, right, from the TV reality show "Dance Moms," arrives with her attorneys for a hearing before a federal magistrate in Pittsburgh. Miller plans to accept responsibility for federal charges filed in Pittsburgh accusing her of failing to report Australian currency she brought into the country in 2014 and bankruptcy fraud charges, she said in a statement Tuesday, June 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A federal judge will decide if “Dance Moms” reality TV star Abby Lee Miller should be sentenced to prison or probation for concealing hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of income during her Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Federal prosecutors say Miller meant to hide $775,000 in income and are asking for a prison sentence of up to 30 months.

Miller’s attorneys say she got caught up in her fame and fortune, but always planned to repay her debts. They want probation. A two-day hearing begins Friday in Pittsburgh.

