‘Dance Moms’ star to be sentenced in fraud case

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A federal judge will decide if “Dance Moms” reality TV star Abby Lee Miller should be sentenced to prison or probation for concealing hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of income during her Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Federal prosecutors say Miller meant to hide $775,000 in income and are asking for a prison sentence of up to 30 months.

Miller’s attorneys say she got caught up in her fame and fortune, but always planned to repay her debts. They want probation. A two-day hearing begins Friday in Pittsburgh.

