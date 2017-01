FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A high-powered second period from Mason Baptista helped lead the Komets past Cincinnati in a 4-2 win on Friday night.

Baptista scored two goals in the second period. Also scoring for the K’s in the win was Jamie Schaafsma and Kyle Follmer.

Garrett Bartus got the start in net and had 24 saves in the win.

The Komets now take off for five game road trip that takes them out of Fort Wayne until February 3rd. That road trip starts with a trip to Kalamazoo Saturday night.