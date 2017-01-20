Auburn police involved in standoff with barricaded fugitive

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – The Auburn Police Department surrounded a home Friday morning where a known fugitive is inside. Auburn Police Chief Martin McCoy said the man is making threats he will not be taken out alive.

Officers were dispatched at 9 a.m. to the home in the 1100 block of W. Auburn Drive. Chief McCoy told NewsChannel 15 that authorities have been looking for the man, Thomas Crago Jr. for a few days. He was out of jail on bond for a home invasion in DeKalb County in 2015. He was later arrested in Steuben County on another charge, so his bond in DeKalb County was revoked.

Crago has told police he has a shotgun and a long rifle. McCoy said police believe Crago is the only person inside the home.

According to a NewsChannel 15 photographer, police have blocked off up to a quarter mile of Auburn Drive and several police units could be seen approaching the home with guns drawn. State police arrived around 12:15 p.m. and it appears a SWAT team entered the home around 1:10 p.m. to clear the first and second floors of the home, along with the attic spaces.

Police have also set up a staging area off Ensley Avenue.

A man by the same name was arrested for a home invasion in December 2015, and for allegedly stealing a motorcycle from a person’s garage in October 2016.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.