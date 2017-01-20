At least 5 people reported alive in Italian avalanche

FARINDOLA, Italy (AP) — Hopes have been raised a bit with the discovery of five people alive in the rubble of an Italian hotel Friday, two days after an avalanche tore through the mountain resort and trapped an estimated 30 people inside.

An AP photographer and a producer say three helicopters landed at the scene, including an air ambulance.

The ANSA news agency said the number of possible new survivors was six. At least two people were killed in the avalanche.

