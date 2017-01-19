Thousands of Hoosiers to join Women’s March on Washington

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Thousands of Hoosiers are heading to the nation’s capital for the Women’s March on Washington. The inaugural demonstration happens Saturday, the day after President Elect Donald Trump and Vice-President Elect Mike Pence are sworn in.

Some 200,000 people from across the country are expected to be in D.C. for the march and several thousand of them will be Hoosiers.

Nan Nesbit, of Fort Wayne, plans to take part in it. She and others are concerned about what changes are to come under Donald Trump’s presidency.

“They want to make changes, with women’s rights, with LGBT rights, and immigration,” said Nesbit. “There should be equal rights for everybody, and it shouldn’t be a question.”

Even though it’s called the “Women’s March” you don’t have to be a woman to do it. People marching said they are simply trying to raise awareness of social injustices through proposed legislation and fight for equal rights.

“You can watch things on TV,” said Nesbit. “But sometimes you’ve got to jump in with both feet.”

Nesbit said it will be an emotional but powerful feeling to be surrounded by people who are all there is solidarity.

“Once we all get there and once we’re on Independence Avenue there’s going to be some tears,” she said. “The energy… it’s just like this big halo around everybody. You are enthused. You have a confidence that you didn’t have before.”

Several charter buses will take dozens of women from Fort Wayne to D.C. Friday night. They will return Sunday morning.

People who can’t make it to D-C are participating in smaller demonstrations in cities across the country.

There are more than 600 other “sister” marches, including in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne. Saturday afternoon people plan to gather at the Allen County Courthouse and Statehouse in Indianapolis.

For more information on the Women’s March on Washington, click here.