Second blood drive planned for 7th grader suffering from severe burns

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive in honor of a middle school student recovering from burns he suffered while burning leaves in October.

Brady Prosser, a 7th-grade student at DeKalb Middle School, has had to receive daily blood and plasma transfusions as part of his treatment which is expected to last for several more months.

The community is invited to give blood on Thursday, January 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Trine University in Angola.

This the second blood drive the American Red Cross held for Prosser. The first took place in November of last year.