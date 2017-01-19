Saint Francis celebrates national championship win on campus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Close to 1,000 University of Saint Francis football fans, USF students, friends, and family members joined the Cougars football team to celebrate USF’s first NAIA Championship winning team on Thursday afternoon.

Speakers included USF President Sister Elise, Kevin Donley, Fort Wayne Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer and USF Campus Ministry Director Scott Opperman. USF Athletic Director Mike McCaffrey served as MC and when he introduced Donley as NAIA Coach of the Year, Donley was given a warm, lengthy standing ovation.

Sister Elise set aside 1-2 p.m. for the USF campus community to celebrate the Cougars’ 13-1 season which culminated with a 38-17 win over previously undefeated Baker University on Dec. 17, 2016, at Daytona Beach Municipal Stadium.

Bandemer read a proclamation from Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry declaring Thursday, January 19, NAIA National Championship Football Team Day in the City of Fort Wayne to the applause of the crowd.