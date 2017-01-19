Police captain honored for life-saving act at VA hospital

Video by Photojournalist Katherine Tsakkos

MARION, Ind. (WANE) A VA police captain has been recognized with saving the life of a veteran.

VA police Capt. Roger Humphries was honored with a VA national heroism award during a special ceremony Thursday at the Marion campus of the VA Northern Health Care System.

Humphries performed what officials called a “selfless act of heroism” while patrolling the campus when he performed live-saving CPR on an unconscious veteran.

Humphries was dispatched to a Code Blue medical emergency June 16, 2016. When he arrived, he found the veteran unconscious and immediately began performing CPR. At the same time, Humpries directed other emergency personnel.

By quickly responding and performing life-saving measures, officials at Thursday’s ceremony said Humphries went “above and beyond the call of duty in service to the citizens and veterans of this nation.”