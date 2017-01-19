O.G. Anunoby out indefinitely with knee injury

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Though the extent of O.G. Anunoby’s knee injury is still unknown it will be enough to keep the sophomore forward out for the time being.

IU head coach Tom Crean released a statement on Thursday evening saying the Anunoby will be out indefinitely,

“OG sustained a knee injury in this past Wednesday night’s game against Penn State and is in the midst of ongoing medical evaluations. He will be out indefinitely. On behalf of OG and our entire program, we thank you for all of the support and well wishes that have been sent his way.”

O.G. was averaging 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds a game.