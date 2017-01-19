Man, sheriff’s department dog wounded in Indiana shooting

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a man and a sheriff’s department dog were wounded in an exchange of gunfire involving a sheriff’s officer following an Indiana traffic stop.

State police say the Lake County officer stopped a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Gary and the driver and passenger fled on foot in different directions. The officer and his K-9 partner pursued the passenger, who ran down an alley and fired at them.

Police say the passenger and dog were wounded. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports another sheriff’s officer arrived after the shooting and disarmed the suspect, who was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound that was described as life-threatening.

The dog named Blade was taken to an animal hospital and was listed in stable condition. Police are seeking the vehicle’s driver.

