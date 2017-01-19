Mad Ants blown out by Bulls at D-League Showcase

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 19, 2017 – The Windy City Bulls (9-14) led by double digits for a majority of the game in a 102-78 victory over the Fort Wayne Mad Ants (15-8) on Thursday at the 2017 NBA Development League Showcase.

The Bulls were led by Alfonzo McKinnie’s double-double that included a game-high 20 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field and 8-of-12 from the foul line to go with 11 rebounds in 28 minutes. Alec Brown also posted a double-double for Windy City, netting 14 points and grabbing a game-high 15 boards with six blocked shots in 27 minutes.

After the Mad Ants began the game on a 4-0 run, Windy City responded with a 10-0 run of their own and never looked back. The Bulls led by as many as nine in the opening period thanks in part to limiting the Mad Ants offense to 4-of-21 shooting (19.0 percent) and forcing five turnovers.

Up 23-14 at the start of the second quarter, Windy City scored first and led by as many as 29 points for the rest of the game. The Bulls defense held Fort Wayne to sub 35 percent shooting each quarter on their way to their least total points allowed in a game this season.

Fort Wayne was paced by Alex Poythress scoring 18 points in 25 minutes. Joe Young added 17 points, six assists, two steals and two blocks in 34 minutes for the Mad Ants.

Bulls reserve J.J. Avila scored 14 points with six boards in 20 minutes of relief. Ferrakohn Hall also came off the Windy City bench to add 14 points in 18 minutes. Today’s win was the second-largest margin of victory for Windy City this season, trailing their 123-94 season-opening win over Long Island on Nov. 11.

Windy City ended their Showcase 1-1 after playing in each of the first two days of the event, and will next host Fort Wayne again on Friday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. ET. The Mad Ants will match up against the Maine Red Claws on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV.