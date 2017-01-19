Locals take on D.C. for presidential inauguration

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Dozens of people from our area have already made their way to Washington D.C. for the inauguration of Donald Trump.

65-year-old Emery McClendon has always wanted to see a president get sworn in. After working passionately for Trump’s campaign team, he was rewarded with free tickets for him and his family.

“It’s an atmosphere where there will be thousands of people, the air should be charged with very high energy,” he said. “I’ll be able to talk to people all over the country. I’ll be able to feel the energy from the crowd, looking up on that stage which is something I’ve always wanted to do my entire adult life.”

The Parkview Boys and Girls Club of Huntington County sent their Smart Girls program to the inauguration.

“I think it gives them a chance up close and personal how governmental powers transfer from one president to the next,” said Ashley Allen, Director of Operations.

The program’s staff were hoping that it’d be Hillary Clinton receiving the baton from Obama, that way the girls could feel personally inspired by seeing a woman take the white house.

“I knew we had to go regardless of who won the election because this is a once in a lifetime moment,” Allen said. “Not many people are able to attend a presidential inauguration.”

Homestead High School sent a couple dozen students. Their group chaperone says they’re all buzzing with excitement, wondering what this historical event will be like.

“I think it’s a big deal,” said Dan Baker, Homestead’s high school pastor. “I don’t think it matters so much who’s being inaugurated as president. It’s an event that doesn’t matter very often. An opportunity to be here at the nation’s capital to see history happening is pretty neat. That’s kind of the mood. That’s kind of what students are sharing. I think we’ll see a lot more emotion and a lot more excitement after we see it happen and really realize the moment that we’re about to experience.”

Allen County Council member Justin Busch is also excited to be in D.C., but this isn’t new to him. He was part of George W. Bush’s 2005 Inauguration Team. He said this one could be slightly different.

“I think there will be a lot of fervent and impassioned Americans on both sides,” he said. “I think we’ll probably see some protesters there but I think we’ll also see a lot of his supporters there excited to ring in the new president.”

He has no problem with those in attendance who don’t support Trump.

“I think it’s a testament of our free republic,” he said. “We all have a voice. There are those that don’t feel as though president Trump is their person. They’re certainly in their right to protest. I really hope that people will give him a chance, like we would any president to move forward as a country and hopefully be able to do that.”

