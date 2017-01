FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Tech women defeated Madonna 77-63 while the Tech men took the nightcap 62-58 Wednesday night at the Schaefer Center.

Leo High School grad Keanna Gary led the Tech women with 26 points while Haley Cook scored 18.

The Tech men were paced by Jay County grad Scott Schwieterman with 13 points and 11 rebounds while C.J. Bussey scored a team-best 15 points.