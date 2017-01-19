Heart health is the focus of the Go Red for Women Luncheon

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – For ten years, WANE-TV and the American Heart Association have brought the Go Red for Women movement to Northeast Indiana. It’s mission is to help women reduce their risk for heart disease, which is the number one killer of women.

This year there are two primary activities during February which is deemed American Heart Month.

National Wear Red Day is Friday, February 3, all day

Go Red for Women luncheon is Wednesday, February 8, 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

On National Wear Red Day, everyone is invited to wear the color red to bring awareness to the risks women face, and to learn ways to decrease them. Women can visit the Go Red for Women website to take a risk assessment and develop a personal action plan based on factors which can and cannot be controlled. The main message is that making simple changes can save a life. According to the American Heart Association, 80 percent of cardiac and stroke events may be prevented with education and action.

The Go Red for Women Luncheon encourages women to take time out to enjoy a healthy lunch, and participate in wellness and beauty activities. A Purseonality Auction will feature theme bags filled with special items or gift cards based on the theme. See photos of three of the bags below. New this year, the Diva Couch will offer guests the opportunity to tell personal stories about heart health and take photos to share. It all supports the American Heart Association Go Red for Women educational campaign. Red wine samples will be available to guests courtesy of a local winery. It will be held at the Grand Wayne Center in downtown, Fort Wayne. For tickets, click here. Attendees are encouraged to wear red to the luncheon. WANE-TV/ NewsChannel 15 Investigative Reporter, Alyssa Ivanson will emcee the program.

WANE.com is giving away two tickets to the luncheon, courtesy of the American Heart Association. Entry is online via the wane.com contest page. The winner will be announced on January 31.