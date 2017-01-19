Fort Wayne UNITED member says the city-lead initiative has changed his life dramatically

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne UNITED was launched a little more than a year ago and directors and members say it’s been successful helping young black men in the community.

Mike Armstrong Jr. has been a part of the organization since the beginning. He said his life has changed for the better since getting involved.

“It has been a dramatic change,” Armstrong said. “I was one of those troubled youth that we’re trying to reach out to. Just seeing the transition and the possibilities when you really apply yourself. It’s been phenomenal.”

Now he spends his time implementing programs to help other young black men who are like him.

“By allowing them to get exposed to different events and programs that teach them about data, statistics, homicide rates and incarceration rates,” Armstrong said. “Also how to build relationships with people who can send their trajectory in a different direction.”

Fort Wayne UNITED executive director Iric Headley said in the year or so the program has been up and running it’s been very successful engaging young black men. About 15 or 20 men show up for community discussions and more than 100 young men have been going to the program’s late night basketball league.

“The most important component of this initiative is getting their perspective and see what they feel, learning what they feel and implementing things that really impact them positively. We have seen some significant positive changes in that area,” Headley said.

Positive changes Armstrong wants other young men, who are like him, to see.

“My personal goal is to be a bridge,” Armstrong said. “I just love networking and reaching out to different people who can benefit like I have and I just want people to see me as an example of what you can become.”

